La lista completa de películas nominadas a los Premios Oscar 2023

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Oscar se celebrará el 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles
Por fin, la espera terminó, la Academia de Hollywood revelará los seleccionados a las 23 categorías de este año.
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios más importantes del cine se celebrará el 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (California, EE.UU.) y volverán a tener al comediante Jimmy Kimmel como presentador.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor actriz secundaria:
- Angela Basset- Black Panther
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything everywhere all at once
- Stephanie Hsu- Everything Everywhere all at once
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- Babylon: Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Ruth Carter
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere all at once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris- Janny Beaven
Mejor sonido:
- All quiet on the Western Front: Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte
- Avatar: Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summer y Michael Hedges
- The Batman: Stuart Wilson, William Files, Dougles Murray and Nelson
- Elvis: David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michel Keller
- Top Gun: Mark Weingaryen, James Mather, AL Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
Mejor Guión Adaptado:
- All Quiet on the western front: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A knives out mistery: Rian Johnson
- Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Eheren Kruger, Eric Warren, Christopher Mc Quarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks
- Women Talking: Sarah Polley
Mejor guión original:
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mc Donagh
- Everything Everywhere all at once- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schenert
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spilberg y Tony Kushner
- Tar- Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness- Ruben Ostlun
Mejor cortometraje:
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley y Ross White
- Ivalu- Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride- Eirik Tveiten y Gautelid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Mejor cortometraje animado:
- The Boy, the mole, the fox and the horse – Charlie Mackessy y Mattew Frejd
- The Flying sailor – Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants – Joao Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano
- My year of dicks- Sara Gunnarsdotir y Pamela Ribbon
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I thing I belive it: Lachlan Pendragon
Mejor actor secundario:
- Brendan Gleeson – The Bashlees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghann- The Bashlees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere all at once
Mejor canción original:
- Applause – Tell it like a woman
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun Maverick
- Lift me up: Black Panther
- Naatu Naatu- RRR
- This is a Life- Everything Everywhere all at once
Mejor documental:
- All that Breathes
- All the beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of Splinters
Mejor documental corto:
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
Mejor película internacional:
- All Quiet on the western front
- Argentina 1985
- Close
- EO
- The quiet girl
Mejor película animada:
- Pinocchio
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The sea best
- Turning Red
Mejor maquillaje y peinado:
- All Quiet on the western front
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor diseño de producción:
- All quiet on the western front – Christian Goldbeck y Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole
- Babylon: Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino
- Elvis: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy y Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans – Rick Carter y Karen O’Hara
Mejor edición:
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond
- Everything everywhere all at once – Paul Rogers
- Tar- Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Eddie Hamilton
Mejor Fotografía:
- All quiet on the western front – James Friend
- Bardo – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of the light – Roger Deakings
- Tar – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejores efectos visuales:
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar
- The Batman
- Black Panther
- Top Gun
Mejor actor:
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor actriz:
- Cate Blanchett – Tar
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough- To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere all at once
Mejor Director:
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere all at once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg
- Tar – Todd Field
- Triangle of sadness – Ruben Ostlund
Mejor Película:
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar
- Elvis
- The Banshees of inisherin
- Everything evywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun
- Triangle of sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor Banda Sonora:
- All quiet on the western front
- Babylon
- The banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans