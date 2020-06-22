Rechaza Justin Bieber acusación de agresión sexual que le hicieron dos chicas

El cantante Justin Bieber respondió a las denuncias de agresión sexual que le hicieron dos chicas. No tardó en pronunciarse y en su cuenta de Twitter compartió las posibles pruebas para desmentir a las presuntas víctimas.

“Los rumores son rumores pero el abuso sexual es algo que no tomo a la ligera. Quería hablarlo de inmediato pero por respeto a tantas víctimas que se enfrentan a estos problemas a diario, quería reunir los hechos antes de hacer cualquier declaración”, comentó el interprete de Baby.

Resulta ser que una de las acusadoras relató cómo el artista canadiense, habría abusado de ella en el hotel Austin, Texas, luego de un concierto en el 2014. Afirmó “Desabrochó mis pantalones, me los quitó y empezó a tocar mi ropa interior con sus dedos”. Cabe destacar que, en ese mismo año Bieber y Selena Gómez mantenían una relación amorosa.

Pero no pasó mucho tiempo para que Justin Biebier se pronunciara al respecto y asegurara que las acusaciones son totalmente falsas. Al igual que publicó fotos y facturas para demostrar que no se hospedó en el lugar donde supuestamente había pasado el perverso episodio y, que por el contrario se alojó en AirBNB con Selena, quien lo habría acompañado a altas horas de la madrugada a Austin, tras haber estado en un concierto de la cantante en Houston.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Pero sus ganas de defenderse no quedan allí, Justin Bieber aseguró que actuará legalmente: “Cada reclamo de abuso tiene que tomarse muy en serio… esta historia es realmente imposible y es por eso que trabajaré con Twitter y las autoridades para emprender acciones legales”, finalizó.

