Robert Pattinson elegido el hombre famoso “más guapo del mundo” según la ciencia

El actor británico Robert Pattinson es el hombre famoso más lindo del mundo debido a la posición de su frente, labios, ojos y barbilla es ‘perfecta’ en un 92,15 %.
Julian De Silva, un cirujano plástico que ejerce en Londres (Inglaterra, Reino Unido), empleó una técnica de mapeado computarizado para realizar esos cálculos en función del número áureo y compartió los resultados a través de su cuenta en Instagram.
Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who takes over as the Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was fourth with 90.51%. Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place – largely because of the effect of ageing on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiselled chin in the top ten. Becks also had a near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb
Esa teoría de la antigua Grecia muy popular en el Renacimiento indica que cuanto más cercanas al número 1,618 sean las rectas que separan diferentes partes del rostro más perfectas serán sus facciones.
Pintores, escultores, arquitectos y otros artistas implementaron este principio para lograr proporciones ‘ideales’ a lo largo de la historia, así que De Silva decidió probar la razón áurea en su sector para “resolver algunos misterios que hacen que alguien sea físicamente hermoso”, según escribió en una de sus publicaciones.
Los siguientes varones más guapos en esta clasificación también son actores: el británico Henry Cavill (91,64 %) y los estadounidenses Bradley Cooper (91,08 %), Brad Pitt (90,51 %) y George Clooney (89,81 %).
En cuanto a las mujeres, el año pasado las estimaciones de Julian De Silva determinaron que ‘la más guapa del mundo’ era la modelo norteamericana Bella Hadid.